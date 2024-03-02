Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs Russian Su-34 aircraft, 14 Shahed drones over past day

by Martin Fornusek March 2, 2024 9:31 AM 1 min read
A Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet.
Illustrative purposes only: A Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet flying over the sky in the rebel-held town of Arbin in Syria, on Feb. 20, 2018. (Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP)
Ukrainian forces shot down 14 of the 17 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight on March 2, as well as a Su-34 attack plane on the morning of March 1, the Air Force reported.

This is the first Russian jet fighter shot down this month after Russia lost 13 warplanes in just two weeks of February.

The Su-34 was reportedly downed at 9 a.m. local time on the eastern front while trying to attack Ukrainian positions with guided aerial bombs.

The 17 Shahed-type drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and from occupied Crimea. Some 14 of them were downed above Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Even though the majority of the drones were intercepted, the attack dealt damage and civilian casualties, including at least two people killed and seven injured in Odesa and three injured in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces also attacked Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles Kh-59/Kh-35 from occupied parts of Kherson and Donetsk oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Ukraine destroyed 13 Russian military aircraft in 2 weeks. How?
Ukraine reported the downing of 13 Russian warplanes within the last two weeks, among the highest Russian Air Force losses since the early days of the full-scale invasion. This list includes 10 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and one more rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 ai…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
News Feed

5:10 AM

Bulgaria will stop importing Russian oil.

Bulgaria halted Russian oil imports this week as part of the European Union's ban on Russian oil, thereby ending a two-year embargo exemption, the Bulgarian news outlet BGNES reported on March 1.
7:00 PM

Ukrainian, Czech interior ministers meet in Lviv.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan traveled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko and sign a declaration on directions of cooperation between their departments, Klymenko said on March 1.
