Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.

Popko reported that the strike was "one of the most massive air strikes" Russia had ever unleashed on Ukraine. Russia launched a barrage of 158 attack drones and missiles overnight and in the early morning. Ukrainian air defense forces downed 114.

Over 18 civilians were killed and 132 were wounded across the country, according to the National Police.

In Kyiv, 30 people had been wounded, but casualty numbers may change as the search and rescue operation is ongoing, Popko said.

Several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods in Kyiv during the morning attack.

Traffic was blocked in some neighborhoods while emergency services carried out their work. The heating, water, and gas supply to the city was unaffected, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

There were no direct strikes on critical infrastructure or houses in Kyiv Oblast, but one person was injured and 11 homes were damaged as a result of falling debris, according to Kyiv Oblast Governor Ruslan Kravchenko.