Air Force: Ukraine downed 114 of 158 Russian drones and missiles

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2023 11:44 AM 2 min read
Damage to buildings in Odesa as a result of Russia's attack on Dec. 29, 2023. (Oleh Kiper / Telegram)
Ukraine shot down 114 of the 158 drones and missiles fired by Russia on Dec. 29, the Air Force reported.

Russia unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles overnight, targeting multiple regions across Ukraine. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that as of 10:20 a.m. local time, 12 people had been killed and 76 injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on Dec. 29 that Russia had launched around 110 missiles in the attack and most had been shot down.

According to the Air Force, Ukraine shot down 27 Russian Shahed attack drones and 87 cruise missiles.

In total, Russia launched 36 Shahed attack drones, as well as at least 90 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, eight Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles, and 14 S-300/S-400/Iskander ballistic missiles.

Russian jets launched five Kinzhal ballistic missiles, 4 anti-radar missiles, and one Kh-59 cruise missile.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on air that an attack of this scale "has not been seen for a long time."

Among the targets were a maternity hospital, educational institutions, warehouses, a shopping center,  high-rise buildings, and private houses, Zelensky said.

"Russia was fighting with almost everything it has in its arsenal," Zelensky said. "My condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims, and a speedy recovery to the injured."

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
