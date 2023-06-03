Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian forces attack residential area near Dnipro, injuring 13, including 3 children

by Alexander Khrebet June 3, 2023 11:20 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the June 3 explosion in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on a residential area in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Dniprovskyi District injured 13 civilians, including three children, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on June 3.

Three boys were injured in the attacks, including a six-year-old, 11-year-old and 15-year-old, according to Lysak.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian attack hit between two residential buildings in the district. There are still people trapped beneath the rubble, he said.

"Once again, Russia proves itself to be a sponsor of terrorism. Russians will be held accountable for all their actions against our state and our people," Zelensky said via Telegram.

Almost all injured have been hospitalized in "moderate condition," including with head injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusions.

Lysak said two fires broke out, and that a two-story residential building has been damaged. He said there are first responders on the scene.

Earlier on June 3, Suspilne news outlet reported an explosion in Dnipro, without providing further details.

The eastern city of Dnipro is the main hub for treating injured Ukrainian troops brought from the eastern front.

The deadliest attack on Dnipro so far occurred on Jan. 14 when a Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal missile struck an apartment complex on a Saturday afternoon. The local authorities said 46 people, including six children, were killed in the attack.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
