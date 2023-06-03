Russian forces attack residential area near Dnipro, injuring 13, including 3 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on a residential area in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Dniprovskyi District injured 13 civilians, including three children, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on June 3.

Three boys were injured in the attacks, including a six-year-old, 11-year-old and 15-year-old, according to Lysak.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian attack hit between two residential buildings in the district. There are still people trapped beneath the rubble, he said.

"Once again, Russia proves itself to be a sponsor of terrorism. Russians will be held accountable for all their actions against our state and our people," Zelensky said via Telegram.

Almost all injured have been hospitalized in "moderate condition," including with head injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusions.

Lysak said two fires broke out, and that a two-story residential building has been damaged. He said there are first responders on the scene.

Earlier on June 3, Suspilne news outlet reported an explosion in Dnipro, without providing further details.

The eastern city of Dnipro is the main hub for treating injured Ukrainian troops brought from the eastern front.

The deadliest attack on Dnipro so far occurred on Jan. 14 when a Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal missile struck an apartment complex on a Saturday afternoon. The local authorities said 46 people, including six children, were killed in the attack.