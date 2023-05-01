Update: 2 killed, 40 injured in Russian attack on Pavlohrad

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian overnight missile strike on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has killed two people and wounded 40 more, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his May 1 evening address.

The killed were "very young men," Zelensky added, expressing his condolences to their families.

Earlier the same day, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that five children had been injured in the Russian attack on Pavlohrad.

Russia launched another large-scale missile attack against Ukraine overnight on May 1. Ukraine's air defense reportedly shot down 15 out of 18 air-launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles.

The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight on May 1, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

In the city of Pavlohrad, the attack damaged 80 houses, 24 high-rise apartment buildings, five schools, four kindergartens, and other civilian infrastructure facilities, according to Lysak.

According to the Energy Ministry, some residents in Dnipro city and elsewhere in the region lost power due to "significant damage" caused to distribution networks by the attacks.

Since October, Russia has carried out repeated nationwide missile strikes against Ukraine that seriously damaged the country's critical energy infrastructure and killed dozens of civilians.