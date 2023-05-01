Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia launches large-scale missile strike overnight, injuring at least 34 people

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2023 10:18 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on May 1. (Photo: Governor Serhiy Lysak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: The piece was updated as of 10:50 a.m. local time to reflect the latest casualty numbers. Originally, it was reported that at least 25 people had been injured by the attacks. The number has since risen to 34 people.

Russia launched another large-scale missile strike against Ukraine overnight on May 1, injuring at least 34 people.  

Russia began launching missiles at Ukraine around 2:30 a.m., using strategic aircraft, nine Tu-95 aircraft and two Tu-160 aircraft, according to the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

In total, Ukraine's air defense shot down 15 out of 18 air-launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles, Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Thirty-four people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including five children, Governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

The youngest child is an eight-year-old girl, according to Lysak. A 45-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman are being treated in intensive care. The rest of the injuries have been less severe, including bruises, fractures, cuts, and contusions.

According to Lysak, air defense was able to shoot down seven of the missiles targeting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. However, there were an unspecified number of missiles which did cause infrastructure damage.

An industrial enterprise was damaged in the city of Pavlohrad. Nineteen high-rise apartment buildings, 25 private houses, six schools and pre-school education institutions, and five shops were damaged in a residential area.

Infrastructure in nearby communities also sustained damage.

According to the Energy Ministry's report on May 1, some of the residents in Dnipro city and elsewhere in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast lost power due to "significant damage" caused to distribution networks by the attacks.

Kyiv Oblast was attacked by both missiles and drones overnight on May 1, Governor Serhiy Popko reported.

According to preliminary information, all missiles and drones in Kyiv Oblast were destroyed by air defense. Neither casualties nor infrastructure damage have been reported.

Since October, Russia has carried out repeated nationwide missile strikes against Ukraine that resulted in serious damage to the country's critical energy infrastructure and killed dozens of civilians.

Russia's previous nationwide missile attack took place on April 28, killing at least 19 civilians and injuring 24 more.

Ukraine war latest: Oil depot fire in Sevastopol ‘preparation’ for counteroffensive, says military spokesperson
Key developments on April 30: * Ukraine, US’ top generals talk of counteroffensive possible scenarios * Zelensky discusses military needs with Macron * Fire at oil depot in Sevastopol is ‘preparations’ for counteroffensive, says military * Intelligence chief pledges to eliminate Russian war cri…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.