Russia launches large-scale missile strike overnight, injuring at least 34 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: The piece was updated as of 10:50 a.m. local time to reflect the latest casualty numbers. Originally, it was reported that at least 25 people had been injured by the attacks. The number has since risen to 34 people.

Russia launched another large-scale missile strike against Ukraine overnight on May 1, injuring at least 34 people.

Russia began launching missiles at Ukraine around 2:30 a.m., using strategic aircraft, nine Tu-95 aircraft and two Tu-160 aircraft, according to the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

In total, Ukraine's air defense shot down 15 out of 18 air-launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles, Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Thirty-four people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including five children, Governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

The youngest child is an eight-year-old girl, according to Lysak. A 45-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman are being treated in intensive care. The rest of the injuries have been less severe, including bruises, fractures, cuts, and contusions.

According to Lysak, air defense was able to shoot down seven of the missiles targeting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. However, there were an unspecified number of missiles which did cause infrastructure damage.

An industrial enterprise was damaged in the city of Pavlohrad. Nineteen high-rise apartment buildings, 25 private houses, six schools and pre-school education institutions, and five shops were damaged in a residential area.

Infrastructure in nearby communities also sustained damage.

According to the Energy Ministry's report on May 1, some of the residents in Dnipro city and elsewhere in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast lost power due to "significant damage" caused to distribution networks by the attacks.

Kyiv Oblast was attacked by both missiles and drones overnight on May 1, Governor Serhiy Popko reported.

According to preliminary information, all missiles and drones in Kyiv Oblast were destroyed by air defense. Neither casualties nor infrastructure damage have been reported.

Since October, Russia has carried out repeated nationwide missile strikes against Ukraine that resulted in serious damage to the country's critical energy infrastructure and killed dozens of civilians.

Russia's previous nationwide missile attack took place on April 28, killing at least 19 civilians and injuring 24 more.