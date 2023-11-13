Update: 2 killed, 10 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people have been killed and 10 more injured in Russia’s heavy shelling of Kherson on Nov. 13, according to updated information published by Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian forces struck central Kherson with artillery in the afternoon, damaging at least 15 houses, a hospital, an administrative building, and eight vehicles, including an ambulance, Prokudin reported.

The killed residents were a 62-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, the oblast governor wrote earlier.

The injured includes two medical workers of the targeted hospital and its 81-year-old patient.

The attacks come just days after the city marked a year since it was liberated from Russian occupation on Nov. 11, 2022.

After Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank, Russian forces were pushed to the east bank.

They have been firing at the liberated territories since then, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.