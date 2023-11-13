Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 2 killed, 10 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2023 6:09 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling of Kherson, southern Ukraine, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people have been killed and 10 more injured in Russia’s heavy shelling of Kherson on Nov. 13, according to updated information published by Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian forces struck central Kherson with artillery in the afternoon, damaging at least 15 houses, a hospital, an administrative building, and eight vehicles, including an ambulance, Prokudin reported.

The killed residents were a 62-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, the oblast governor wrote earlier.

The injured includes two medical workers of the targeted hospital and its 81-year-old patient.

The attacks come just days after the city marked a year since it was liberated from Russian occupation on Nov. 11, 2022.

After Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank, Russian forces were pushed to the east bank.

They have been firing at the liberated territories since then, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
10:55 PM

Biden, Zelensky to meet in Washington on Dec 11.

The president's trip to the U.S. capital comes just as the Biden administration is trying to secure a new aid package for Ukraine that has been blocked by Republicans who are attempting to tie further aid to Ukraine and Israel to tougher border security.
10:05 PM

US Senator: Republicans 'holding Ukraine aid hostage.'

Senator Chris Murphy, a democrat, told NBC News on Dec. 10 that he wished Republicans weren't holding further aid to Ukraine hostage to immigration reform as military assistance to both Kyiv and Israel continues to get held up in Congress.
1:26 AM

Rada's new freedom of speech chief criticizes TV marathon.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed chief of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Freedom of Speech, questioned the effectiveness of Ukraine's TV marathon introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022, Interfax reports.
