Kherson hit by heavy Russian shelling, 2 killed

Russian forces launched a heavy attack on the center of Kherson, killing two people and injuring six others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov. 13.

A 62-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man died of their injuries, Prokudin said. Three men and one woman, all of whom are over the age of 50, were taken to hospital.

Less than an hour earlier, the governor reported that Russian forces had attacked a hospital in Kherson, causing the building to catch fire.

Vehicles parked nearby, including an ambulance, were destroyed.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram earlier in the day that Russian shelling struck a car on the outskirts of the city, killing the driver and wounding a 36-year-old woman and her two-month-old baby.

The baby has a moderate head injury, but the mother has serious injuries and is in the hospital in serious condition, Klymenko said.

The man killed was most likely the baby's 64-year-old grandfather, but the body was burned beyond recognition and will require further investigation to determine his identity.

The attacks come just days after the city marked a year since it was liberated from Russian occupation on Nov. 11, 2022.