Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Kherson hit by heavy Russian shelling, 2 killed

by Elsa Court November 13, 2023 3:59 PM 2 min read
A vehicle destroyed by a Russian attack on Kherson on Nov. 13, 2023. (Governor Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram)
Russian forces launched a heavy attack on the center of Kherson, killing two people and injuring six others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov. 13.

A 62-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man died of their injuries, Prokudin said. Three men and one woman, all of whom are over the age of 50, were taken to hospital.

Less than an hour earlier, the governor reported that Russian forces had attacked a hospital in Kherson, causing the building to catch fire.

Vehicles parked nearby, including an ambulance, were destroyed.  

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram earlier in the day that Russian shelling struck a car on the outskirts of the city, killing the driver and wounding a 36-year-old woman and her two-month-old baby.

The baby has a moderate head injury, but the mother has serious injuries and is in the hospital in serious condition, Klymenko said.

The man killed was most likely the baby's 64-year-old grandfather, but the body was burned beyond recognition and will require further investigation to determine his identity.

The attacks come just days after the city marked a year since it was liberated from Russian occupation on Nov. 11, 2022.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Elsa Court
10:55 PM

Biden, Zelensky to meet in Washington on Dec 11.

The president's trip to the U.S. capital comes just as the Biden administration is trying to secure a new aid package for Ukraine that has been blocked by Republicans who are attempting to tie further aid to Ukraine and Israel to tougher border security.
10:05 PM

US Senator: Republicans 'holding Ukraine aid hostage.'

Senator Chris Murphy, a democrat, told NBC News on Dec. 10 that he wished Republicans weren't holding further aid to Ukraine hostage to immigration reform as military assistance to both Kyiv and Israel continues to get held up in Congress.
1:26 AM

Rada's new freedom of speech chief criticizes TV marathon.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed chief of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Freedom of Speech, questioned the effectiveness of Ukraine's TV marathon introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022, Interfax reports.
