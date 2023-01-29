Update: 1 killed, 3 injured in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russia targeted the regional capital Kharkiv late on Jan. 29 with what he called an S-300 missile.

Three civilians were injured and one was killed, according to the governor. The targeted four-story building in the city’s central Kyivskyi district was partially destroyed. First responders have been working on the scene.

Earlier air raid alerts were on in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kirovohrad oblasts.