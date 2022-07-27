Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Wall Street Journal: Putin says Russia will fulfill gas supply obligation through Nord Stream but threatens further supply cuts

July 20, 2022
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on July 19 that unless the turbine came back soon, gas flows through Nord Stream might fall to some 20% of capacity. Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom cut deliveries through the pipeline to 40% of its capacity last month, blaming Canadian sanctions. Canada approved the return of the turbine, despite opposition from Ukraine, which said the supply cuts were Kremlin blackmail meant to weaken sanctions.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
