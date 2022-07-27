Wall Street Journal: Putin says Russia will fulfill gas supply obligation through Nord Stream but threatens further supply cuts
July 20, 2022 1:39 pm
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on July 19 that unless the turbine came back soon, gas flows through Nord Stream might fall to some 20% of capacity. Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom cut deliveries through the pipeline to 40% of its capacity last month, blaming Canadian sanctions. Canada approved the return of the turbine, despite opposition from Ukraine, which said the supply cuts were Kremlin blackmail meant to weaken sanctions.