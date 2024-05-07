Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Leonid Pasechnik, Luhansk, Ukraine, Oil, ATACMS
Edit post

Russian proxy claims missile strike on oil depot in occupied Luhansk

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 8, 2024 2:05 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of alleged attack on oil depot in occupied Luhansk. (Ria Novosti) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

An oil depot in occupied Luhansk was struck by ATACMS missiles, causing a mass fire at the facility, the Moscow-installed head of the occupied region, Leonid Pasechnik, claimed on May 8. At least five employees were reportedly injured and hospitalized.

Pasechnik announced on Telegram at around 11:35 p.m. local time that the depot had been attacked and emergency response teams were working to contain the fire.

The Russian proxy later reported that five employees of the oil depot were injured and hospitalized, power lines were damaged, houses in the immediate area were partially de-energized, and a high-pressure gas pipeline was on fire.

"An overnight strike on an oil depot in Luhansk was allegedly carried out by Western-style ATACMS missiles," Pasechnik claimed.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on the claims, which cannot be independently verified.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about attacks within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.

In October 2023, Ukraine reportedly struck military airfields in occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles, destroying nine helicopters.

Among other Russian targets in occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast were also oil storage facilities and the S-400 missile system. Some of the targets have been reportedly hit by U.K.-provided Storm Shadow long-range missiles, capable of reaching deep into Russian-seized territories.

Ukraine war latest: 2 Ukrainian colonels detained in Russia’s plot to assassinate Zelensky, SBU says
Key developments on May 7: * SBU says it foiled Russia’s plot to assassinate Zelensky, 2 Ukrainian colonels detained * Government backs proposal on unmanned systems armed forces branch * Military intelligence: Ukraine constantly inventing new ways to sink Russian ships * Russian strikes on Niko…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.