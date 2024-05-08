Russian attack against Kharkiv injures at least 5, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an attack at the city of Kharkiv on May 8, injuring at least five people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The attack occurred around 1:30 p.m. local time and hit an educational institution, according to Syniehubov.

At least three boys, aged 13, 15 and 12, were injured. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov described the condition of one of the children as "serious."

The number of casualties had risen to five by 2 p.m. A 55-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were confirmed injured as well.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

Russian forces earlier struck a residential area in downtown Kharkiv, injuring 16 people on Orthodox Easter on May 5.