General Staff: Russia has lost 477,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 8, 2024 8:37 AM 1 min read
A soldier from Ukraine's 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade is standing on the outskirts of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine, on Feb. 21, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 477,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 8.

This number includes 970 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,418 tanks, 14,246 armored fighting vehicles, 16,549 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,317 artillery systems, 1,057 multiple launch rocket systems, 792 air defense systems, 349 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,728 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

