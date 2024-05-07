Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Denmark, Humanitarian aid, Ukraine, War, Psychologists
Edit post

Denmark donates $33 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova May 7, 2024 8:30 PM 2 min read
Ihor, from the military administration of Avdiivka, holds a tarpaulin for delivery and walks past a destroyed building in Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Oct. 24, 2023. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Danish Foreign Ministry announced on May 7 a new 250 million kroner ($33.2 million) humanitarian aid package for Ukraine.

Denmark, one of Kyiv's key supporters throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, has recently announced an additional $633 million in military support for Kyiv.

About 40% of Ukraine's population is in need of humanitarian aid, the ministry said, citing U.N. data.

"The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is extremely serious," said Dan Jorgensen, the Danish development cooperation minister.

Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes

"Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced, thousands of homes have been destroyed, hospitals have been bombed, and basic necessities such as water, heating, and electricity are scarce resources for many Ukrainians."

The humanitarian package will include food, medicine, water, and shelter for Ukrainians in the hardest-hit areas. It is focused on the protection of the most vulnerable citizens, including children and women, and will also include psychological support and maternal healthcare, according to the statement.

Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum of understanding on long-term cooperation and reconstruction in late April that provides $450 million to Kyiv.

Minister: Denmark first to buy military aid for Ukraine from Ukrainian manufacturer
Denmark has become the first country to buy weapons and equipment for Ukraine’s Armed Forces from a domestic manufacturer as part of a military aid package, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin announced on April 18.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.