Denmark donates $33 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The Danish Foreign Ministry announced on May 7 a new 250 million kroner ($33.2 million) humanitarian aid package for Ukraine.

Denmark, one of Kyiv's key supporters throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, has recently announced an additional $633 million in military support for Kyiv.

About 40% of Ukraine's population is in need of humanitarian aid, the ministry said, citing U.N. data.

"The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is extremely serious," said Dan Jorgensen, the Danish development cooperation minister.

"Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced, thousands of homes have been destroyed, hospitals have been bombed, and basic necessities such as water, heating, and electricity are scarce resources for many Ukrainians."

The humanitarian package will include food, medicine, water, and shelter for Ukrainians in the hardest-hit areas. It is focused on the protection of the most vulnerable citizens, including children and women, and will also include psychological support and maternal healthcare, according to the statement.

Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum of understanding on long-term cooperation and reconstruction in late April that provides $450 million to Kyiv.