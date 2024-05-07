Russia declares US-based NGO Freedom House 'undesirable' organization

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia declared Freedom House, a U.S. nonprofit advocating for international democracy, as an "undesirable" organization, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on May 7.

Russia's "undesirable organization" law was adopted in 2015, effectively banning cooperation with about 160 organizations included on the list since then.

Russian prosecutors justified their decision by Freedom House allegedly "promoting... a 'dominant' role of the United States in the world" and supporting pro-Ukrainian policies.

The statement further read that the NGO provides "informational, financial, and legal support" to "Russian opposition structures, pro-Western and LGBT activists... and persons convicted of committing terrorist crimes."

Join our community

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Support us

Amnesty International said in February that Russia increasingly uses vague anti-terrorism legislation to "silence voices of opposition and instill fear among those who dare to speak out."

The country has also adopted progressively repressive legislation and restrictions targeting the local LGBT community.

A Russian parliamentary committee said in March that the authorities would begin investigating the inclusion of Freedom House in the list of "undesirables."

Freedom House has repeatedly pointed out the deteriorating state of democracy in Russia as Vladimir Putin's regime ramps up pressure against domestic opposition, free media, and civil society.

The NGO's Freedom in the World 2024 report assigned Russia a democracy score of 13 out of 100, classifying the country as "Not Free."

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to Freedom House for comment but has not received a response at the time of the publication.