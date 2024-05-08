Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kherson, Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian Railways
Updated: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 3

by Kateryna Hodunova May 8, 2024 11:54 AM 2 min read
Russian forces attacked the village of Bilozerka and the regional center of Kherson, damaging Ukrainian Railways' tracks and causing casualties among civilians on May 8, 2024. (Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked the village of Bilozerka and the city of Kherson on May 8, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank.

A 65-year-old woman was killed due to the strike on Bilozerka. She was in her house when the attack happened, according to Prokudin.

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition with a blast injury and hands and face wounds. A 65-year-old woman was also hospitalized, but is in stable condition. She suffered a concussion and a blast injury.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported at noon local time that the number of casualties had risen to four after a 47-year-old woman was hospitalized with a concussion.

Critical infrastructure in the city of Kherson was damaged in the attacks on May 8 as well. The governor did not specify which facility was hit but said Kherson was partially left without light due to the recent strikes.

Russian attacks also damaged Ukrainian Railways' tracks. The route of the train Kyiv-Kherson-Kyiv was temporarily changed, as the tracks require repair.

The train will stop in Mykolaiv. Transportation was arranged for those who traveled to Kherson or from the city.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
