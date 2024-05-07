Source: Military intelligence carries out cyberattack on Russia's 1C Company

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) successfully carried out a cyberattack on Russia's 1C Company, a source in the agency confirmed to the Kyiv Independent on May 7.

Based in Moscow, 1C Company is a software developer, distributor, and publisher best known for its widely used business software.

According to media reports, the cyberattack disabled a corporate cloud provider and a remote work server, leading to users in Russia being unable to access several business tools and databases.

HUR has carried out several cyberattacks in recent months. In April, it targeted the online platforms of Russia's ruling United Russia party.

United Russia alleged at the time that the attacks were linked to the launching of its Victory Day campaign. The party's critical digital infrastructure remained operational, according to United Russia's statement.

Meanwhile, Russia stands accused of carrying out cyberattacks not just on Ukraine but on countries across Europe.

Berlin temporarily recalled its ambassador from Moscow on May 6 after German authorities said that the hacker group APT 28, linked to Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU), had carried out cyberattacks against Germany's defense and industry sectors and officials of the ruling Social Democratic Party since 2022.

Another facet of Moscow's electronic warfare is the GPS jamming of civilian aircraft.

According to a report by The Sun based on data from the website GPSJAM.org, some 46,000 aircraft have reported problems over the Baltic Sea since last August, with most of them occurring in Eastern Europe near borders with Russia.

Russia has been accused of jamming GPS signals in nearby countries such as Finland as far back as the 2010s, but incidents have sky-rocketed in recent months, particularly over the Baltic Sea.