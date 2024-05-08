Russian soldier deserting from army arrested in Poland

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian soldier deserting from the army was arrested in Poland after illegally crossing the Belarusian border, the Polish border guard reported on May 8.

According to many observers, low morale has been a recurring problem for the Russian Armed Forces fighting in Ukraine. Ukraine's military intelligence said in April that around 18,000 Russian soldiers from the Southern Military District have deserted their posts.

The Polish border guard said they had detained a 41-year-old Russian soldier who crossed the border but did not add any more details.

The Polish media outlet RMF24 later added that the man was not in uniform and unarmed.

The case is being investigated by authorities, the border guard said.

The soldier's motivation for desertion is unknown, as is his intended destination.