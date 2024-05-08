Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Poland, Belarus, Desertion, Russian military
Edit post

Russian soldier deserting from army arrested in Poland

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 8, 2024 1:32 PM 2 min read
Polish border guards near the new fence on the Polish-Belarusian border near the village of Nowdziel on June 30, 2022, in Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian soldier deserting from the army was arrested in Poland after illegally crossing the Belarusian border, the Polish border guard reported on May 8.

According to many observers, low morale has been a recurring problem for the Russian Armed Forces fighting in Ukraine. Ukraine's military intelligence said in April that around 18,000 Russian soldiers from the Southern Military District have deserted their posts.

The Polish border guard said they had detained a 41-year-old Russian soldier who crossed the border but did not add any more details.

The Polish media outlet RMF24 later added that the man was not in uniform and unarmed.

The case is being investigated by authorities, the border guard said.

The soldier's motivation for desertion is unknown, as is his intended destination.  

Military Intelligence: Nepalese mercenaries desert Russian army in droves
The Nepalese soldiers, assigned to military unit number 29328 of Russia’s Armed Forces, are deserting due to heavy losses, non-payment of salaries, and commanders’ abuse, “including executions for refusing to follow orders,” Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) said on May 1.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
background
background
Subscribe to newsletter
Belarus Weekly
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.