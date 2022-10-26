Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, October 26, 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down a Russian helicopter in Kherson Oblast

October 26, 2022 7:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down in the Beryslavskyi district in Kherson Oblast at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to the "South” Air Command.

Earlier on Oct. 26, the General Staff said Russia had lost 248 helicopters in Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok