Ukrainian forces shoot down a Russian helicopter in Kherson Oblast
October 26, 2022 7:01 pm
Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down in the Beryslavskyi district in Kherson Oblast at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to the "South” Air Command.
Earlier on Oct. 26, the General Staff said Russia had lost 248 helicopters in Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.
