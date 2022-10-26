Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Russia has lost 68, 900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

October 26, 2022 9:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 26 that Russia had also lost 2,628 tanks, 5,351 armored fighting vehicles, 4,076 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,686 artillery systems, 379 multiple launch rocket systems, 192 air defense systems, 271 airplanes, 248 helicopters, 1,379 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 26, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

