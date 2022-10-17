Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukrainian Air Force destroys 8 Russian combat drones on Sept. 25

September 25, 2022 1:43 pm
Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat reported that the Ukrainian military is studying the strengths and weaknesses of Iranian Shahed-136 drones. 

Hours prior, Russian forces attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. Serhii Bratchuk, an Odesa Oblast Military Administration spokesman, said that the administrative building in downtown Odesa was hit three times.

Ukraine has “decided to deprive the ambassador of Iran of his accreditation and also to significantly reduce the number of the diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv,” the government said on Sept. 24, after it became clear that Iran has supplied Russia with a significant number of drones.

