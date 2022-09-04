Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 4, 2022

externalUkraine’s military: Russian forces sustain equipment, personnel losses in southern Ukraine on Sept. 3

This item is part of our running news digest

September 4, 2022 7:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 138 Russian troops and destroyed nine tanks, one Msta-B howitzer, one Uragan multiple rocket launcher, one S-300 missile system, one 152 mm gun-howitzer, and 18 units of armored vehicles on Sept. 3. Ukraine’s military also destroyed an ammunition depot and hit a ferry crossing in the south.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok