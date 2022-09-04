Ukraine’s military: Russian forces sustain equipment, personnel losses in southern Ukraine on Sept. 3
This item is part of our running news digest
September 4, 2022 7:15 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 138 Russian troops and destroyed nine tanks, one Msta-B howitzer, one Uragan multiple rocket launcher, one S-300 missile system, one 152 mm gun-howitzer, and 18 units of armored vehicles on Sept. 3. Ukraine’s military also destroyed an ammunition depot and hit a ferry crossing in the south.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.