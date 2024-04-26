Skip to content
Prosecutor's Office: Number of injured in April 25 Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast rises to 13

by Kateryna Hodunova April 26, 2024 4:36 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast on April 25, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of casualties in the Russian attack on the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast has risen to 13, the local Prosecutor's Office reported on April 26.

Russian troops struck the area near the railway station on April 25, damaging the station building as well as the passenger train, which stopped 15 meters from the place where the missile hit.

Local authorities reported 11 injured, including three Ukrainian railways workers, on the same day. Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the victims were sitting in the train when the strike happened. The injured were hospitalized with blast injuries of varying severity.

At around 1 p.m. local time, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that two more civilians were confirmed injured due to that attack.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the strike was carried out with Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.

Russian strikes against Kharkiv Oblast city of Derhachi injures 4, including 3 children
None of the four reported as injured so far required hospitalization, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Source: Ukraine destroys Russian Ka-32 helicopter at Moscow airfield.

A Russian multirole helicopter Ka-32 was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow overnight on April 26, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported. An intelligence source confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the helicopter was destroyed as a result of a HUR operation.
