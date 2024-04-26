Prosecutor's Office: Number of injured in April 25 Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast rises to 13

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of casualties in the Russian attack on the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast has risen to 13, the local Prosecutor's Office reported on April 26.

Russian troops struck the area near the railway station on April 25, damaging the station building as well as the passenger train, which stopped 15 meters from the place where the missile hit.

Local authorities reported 11 injured, including three Ukrainian railways workers, on the same day. Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the victims were sitting in the train when the strike happened. The injured were hospitalized with blast injuries of varying severity.

At around 1 p.m. local time, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that two more civilians were confirmed injured due to that attack.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the strike was carried out with Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.