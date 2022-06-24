UK sanctioned 7 more Russian oligarchs, including Abramovich, Sechin and Miller. The British government added to the sanctions list Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Rosneft; Andrey Kostin, the chairman of VTB; Alexei Miller, the chief executive of Gazprom; Nikolai Tokarev, the president of Transneft; and Dmitri Lebedev, the chairman of Bank Rossiya, Oleg Deripaska, and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich. Britain’s sanctions against Abramovich will prevent him from selling Chelsea F.C. The team was issued a special license to continue operating, but it cannot sell tickets or merchandise until further notice.