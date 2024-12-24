Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 5 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured five over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 24.

Russian forces launched 60 drones at Ukraine overnight from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk, according to a report from Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, and mobile firing groups shot down 36 drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Twenty-three drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 38 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed, and another two were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in the embattled city of Pokrovsk, while another was killed in the town of Kostiantynivka. In the town of Siversk, one person was injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 66-year-old man was hospitalized as the result of the Russian attack against the village of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.