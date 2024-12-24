Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 5 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova December 24, 2024 11:57 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Local residents walk past destroyed houses in the city, approximately 7 km from the front line, on Nov 16, 2024 in Pokrovsk, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured five over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 24.

Russian forces launched 60 drones at Ukraine overnight from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk, according to a report from Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, and mobile firing groups shot down 36 drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Twenty-three drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 38 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed, and another two were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in the embattled city of Pokrovsk, while another was killed in the town of Kostiantynivka. In the town of Siversk, one person was injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 66-year-old man was hospitalized as the result of the Russian attack against the village of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukraine ends year battered, with Russian troops pushing north, east, and south
The entire year 2024 saw Ukrainian troops on the back foot, losing territory to the advancing Russian troops in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast and eastern Donetsk Oblast. Russia captured Avdiivka — an industrial city in Donetsk Oblast — in February, kickstarting Moscow’s offensives all across the regi…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.