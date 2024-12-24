Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Berdiansk, Partisans, Collaborators
Edit post

Russian-installed head of occupied Berdiansk injured after his car explodes

by Kateryna Hodunova December 24, 2024 2:32 PM 2 min read
The car of Vasyl Nechet, the Russian-installed head of occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was burned to ashes in an explosion on Dec. 24, 2024. (Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of Mariupol / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vasyl Nechet, the Russian-installed head of occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has been injured after his car exploded, Suspilne reported on Dec. 24, citing Mykola Matvienko, acting head of the Berdiansk city military administration.

The cause of the explosion has not been reported, but Russian officials, their proxies, and collaborators have been routinely targeted in both occupied parts of Ukraine and inside Russia. Kyiv does not typically comment on the attacks or claim responsibility.

Nechet's car exploded in a yard outside a house. As a result of the explosion, Nechet was hospitalized, according to the Telegram channel of the women's resistance movement Zla Mavka (Angry Mavka). His current condition is not known.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

Before the occupation of Berdiansk, Nechet ran a house of culture. Later, he contributed to establishing the pro-Russian regime in the city, joined Russian President Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party, and was appointed head of the occupation council.

Ukrainian authorities have accused Nechet of collaborationism.

Russia has occupied Berdiansk since early 2022. The city lies at the Azov Sea and serves as a key transport hub for occupying authorities, namely to ship out looted grain and other resources from occupied Ukraine.

Assassinations of pro-war figures seek to demoralize Russia, punish war criminals
The Dec. 17 killing of Russian Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov in Moscow — reportedly by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) — is the most high-profile assassination of a Russian military official to date. It’s not the first one, however. Military officials, propagandists, and those seen as col…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.