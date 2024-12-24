Russian-installed head of occupied Berdiansk injured after his car explodes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Vasyl Nechet, the Russian-installed head of occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has been injured after his car exploded, Suspilne reported on Dec. 24, citing Mykola Matvienko, acting head of the Berdiansk city military administration.

The cause of the explosion has not been reported, but Russian officials, their proxies, and collaborators have been routinely targeted in both occupied parts of Ukraine and inside Russia. Kyiv does not typically comment on the attacks or claim responsibility.

Nechet's car exploded in a yard outside a house. As a result of the explosion, Nechet was hospitalized, according to the Telegram channel of the women's resistance movement Zla Mavka (Angry Mavka). His current condition is not known.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

Before the occupation of Berdiansk, Nechet ran a house of culture. Later, he contributed to establishing the pro-Russian regime in the city, joined Russian President Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party, and was appointed head of the occupation council.

Ukrainian authorities have accused Nechet of collaborationism.

Russia has occupied Berdiansk since early 2022. The city lies at the Azov Sea and serves as a key transport hub for occupying authorities, namely to ship out looted grain and other resources from occupied Ukraine.