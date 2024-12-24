General Staff: Russia has lost 777,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 777,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 24.

This number includes 1,630 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,624 tanks, 19,915 armored fighting vehicles, 32,086 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,323 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,030 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,834 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.