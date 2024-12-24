Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian military
General Staff: Russia has lost 777,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 24, 2024 8:38 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers prepare the BM-21 artillery in their fighting position, after several firings, in the direction of Kurakhove, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 4, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 777,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 24.

This number includes 1,630 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,624 tanks, 19,915 armored fighting vehicles, 32,086 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,323 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,030 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,834 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine ends year battered, with Russian troops pushing north, east, and south
The entire year 2024 saw Ukrainian troops on the back foot, losing territory to the advancing Russian troops in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast and eastern Donetsk Oblast. Russia captured Avdiivka — an industrial city in Donetsk Oblast — in February, kickstarting Moscow’s offensives all across the regi…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
