Russian cargo ship Ursa Major sinks in Mediterranean after explosion

A Russian cargo ship has sunk in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion onboard, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Dec. 24.

The explosion occurred in Ursa Major’s engine rooms just after midday on Dec. 23, causing the ship to list between Spain and Algeria. The cause is not yet known.

The news website La Verdad reports the area — a busy shipping lane — was declared unsafe for navigation and a rescue operation was undertaken by vessels including a Russian military vessel, and a Spanish Navy patrol boat.

According to reports, 14 crew members were rescued, and two remain missing.

The ship was built in 2009 and was placed under sanctions after the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to its owner’s role in supplying cargo to the Kremlin’s military.

The Ursa Major left St. Petersburg on Dec. 11, and according to online tracking website Vessel Finder, was due to arrive in Vladivostok on Jan. 22.

But on Dec. 23, Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) reported a Russian cargo ship sent to Syria to bring out Russian military equipment had broken down and was drifting in the Mediterranean Sea.

"The cargo ship Sparta, which Russia sent to transport its weapons and equipment from Syria, broke down during movement. A fuel pipe of the main engine failed," Ukraine's military intelligence claimed.

The picture accompanying HUR’s post on social media showed an old picture of the Ursa Major when it was called Sparta III.

Another Russian ship called Sparta is also currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea in the vicinity of the Ursa Major.

Russian independent news outlet Meduza, citing OSINT analysts, suggests both ships could be part of Russian convoy to evacuate military equipment from Syria, though this has not been confirmed.

Oboronlogistics, the company which owns both boats, said the Ursa Major was carrying equipment for the “implementation of state tasks for the development of port infrastructure and the Northern Sea Route.”

Video and pictures of the ship posted to social media by OSINT analysts suggest it was carrying cranes of the type used for loading and unloading in ports.

Russia, the main backer of the recently ousted Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, began evacuating its military stationed in its bases in Syria.

According to HUR, Russian military assets in Syria are now limited to two bases: the airbase in Khmeimim and the naval base in Tartus.

In an earlier statement, the agency claimed that losing the Tartus and Khmeimim bases would significantly damage Russia's presence in the Middle East and solidify its defeat in the region.

According to the agency, the victorious rebel leadership is negotiating with the Kremlin to close their remaining bases in the country no later than February 2025.