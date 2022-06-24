Russian strikes hit Red Cross building in besieged Mariupol.

Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said the organization's warehouse has been hit by Russian air strikes and artillery even though its roof is marked with a Red Cross symbol, "indicating the presence of wounded people or civilian or humanitarian cargo."

CNN reported citing new satellite image from Maxar Technologies that the facility in central Mariupol was hit by at least two military strikes – the first attack believed to have occured sometime between March 19-22 and the second between March 23-26.

Red Cross spokesperson Jason Straziuso told CNN that none of the staff have been at the facility since March 15 and that the organization doesn't know how the building may have been used since.

"We have no other information, including on potential casualties or the extent of the damage," he said.