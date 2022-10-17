Russian media: Moscow-installed proxy dies after explosion in Kherson Oblast

Russian proxy responsible for security in occupied Kherson Oblast Aleksei Katerinichev has died after a missile attack on his house, Russian state-controlled news agency TASS reported on Sept. 30.

Russia blames Ukraine's Armed Forces for the strike. Kyiv has not yet commented. The proxy had worked at his "position" for less than two months, according to TASS.

On Sept. 16, the Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti news agency reported that Sergey Gorenko, a Russian-installed proxy in charge of the prosecution, was killed by an explosion in his office in Luhansk.