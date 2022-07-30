Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Official: Pentagon recommends to 'apply some caution to what Russians are telling us' about Olenivka attack.

July 30, 2022 4:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
After the Olenivka penal colony attack, where at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been killed and 73 injured, a senior Pentagon official said he doesn't have any definitive information in terms of what happened in the Russia-controlled prison. 

"I would ask, you know, as you all look at this, that we apply some caution specifically to what the Russians are telling us, just because we know that they have made several claims in the past that have not been close to correct,” a senior military official said at a background briefing, the transcript of which was published by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Ukraine says that Russia attacked the camp, where the captive defenders of Mariupol were held and awaiting a prisoner exchange, with artillery. Russia blames Ukraine for the attack on the camp.

"I am told that the Russians have made claims that they have pieces of HIMARS that were used in the strike," the official added. "Listen, the Russians have a lot of pieces of HIMARS, right? I mean, the Ukrainians have been, you know, sending a lot of HIMARS their way."

