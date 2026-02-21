Russia injures at least 15 in missile and drone attacks across Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson

Russia injured at least fifteen people in overnight and morning attacks across Ukraine after launching missiles and drones at civilian targets, as peace talks between the two sides go nowhere.



The main target was Odesa Oblast, where two people were injured after drones tore into houses and a four-storey apartment block, the emergency services reported on Feb. 21. The attack also damaged energy infrastructure and a warehouse, as well as the second floor of a school.



The press service for DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, told the Kyiv Independent that the strike hit one of their substations. The damage is "significant," and repairs will take a "long time," the company wrote on social media.



The relentless attacks have left parts of Odesa without heating, water, and electricity. Over 16,000 locals have used assistance points set up by the emergency services to warm up and charge devices.



Closer to the frontline, Russian troops launched a series of strikes on Zaporizhzhia city and the surrounding area, injuring seven overnight, Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional administration, reported.



Another airstrike on Sumy, near the Russian border, injured two children and an elderly woman with the explosion destroying two buildings and damaging ten houses, the Sumy Oblast police reported. The victims are receiving medical care, the police noted.



In Kherson, a stone's throw away from the frontline, Russian troops targeted a civilian minibus with a drone, injuring at least three people, including the 71-year-old driver, on the morning of Feb. 21, the region’s state administration reported.



In total, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 120 drones overnight, targeting 19 locations, Ukraine’s air force reported. Ukraine managed to fend off 106 drones, but the remainder hit their targets.



Despite Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. engaging in peace talk negotiations in Geneva earlier this week, Russia continued to wage terror across the country nonstop.

The talks ended without any guarantees on Feb. 18, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying he was dissatisfied with the outcome.