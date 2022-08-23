Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher and Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren announced on Aug. 22 that the Netherlands will deliver 65 million euros ($64.64 million) to Ukraine for aid and investment. The aid package includes cofinancing by Dutch companies to rebuild Ukrainian infrastructure destroyed by the war. An additional 10 million euros ($9.94 million) will be set aside for demining and 1 million euros ($995,000) will be allocated to support initial design plans for rebuilding three cities: Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv.