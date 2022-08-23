Netherlands to provide Ukraine with at least 65 million euros for reconstruction
Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher and Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren announced on Aug. 22 that the Netherlands will deliver 65 million euros ($64.64 million) to Ukraine for aid and investment. The aid package includes cofinancing by Dutch companies to rebuild Ukrainian infrastructure destroyed by the war. An additional 10 million euros ($9.94 million) will be set aside for demining and 1 million euros ($995,000) will be allocated to support initial design plans for rebuilding three cities: Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv.