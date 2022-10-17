Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Meduza: 11 military enlistment offices, 6 administrative buildings set on fire in Russia since mobilization start

September 26, 2022 3:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian news outlet Meduza reported that at least 11 military enlistment offices had been set on fire in Russia since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization on Sept. 21.

Russians have also tried to set on fire six administrative buildings over the last six days. 

On Sept. 26, a 25-year-old Russian also shot a military commissioner at an enlistment office in Irkutsk Oblast, seriously injuring the man.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February, at least 20 military enlistment offices in Russia have been set on fire, but after Putin's announcement, the frequency of such incidents dramatically increased.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok