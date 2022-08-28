Mayor: Ukrainian forces destroy large Russian military base in occupied Melitopol.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 28, 2022 11:41 am
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said the Russian base, that Ukrainian forces hit with unspecified weapons overnight, was located at a former car manufacturing plant in the city.
