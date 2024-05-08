Parliament passes bill allowing citizens convicted of minor offenses to serve in military

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed in the second and final reading on May 8 a bill permitting military service of citizens convicted of minor offenses, said lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko, one of the bill's authors.

This does not include those convicted under serious and violent charges, such as murder, sexual violence, or crimes against national security.

Based on suggestions of the anti-corruption parliamentary committee, the measure will also exclude lawmakers and top officials imprisoned for corruption, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The bill was supported by 279 lawmakers, with 11 abstaining and none voting against it.

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter News from Ukraine in your inbox

The proposal was first submitted to the parliament in March as part of the efforts to replenish the ranks of Ukraine's Armed Forces amid the ongoing war with Russia. It passed the first reading on April 10.

Deputy Justice Minister Olena Vysotska told Suspilne that the proposal could free up 50,000 recruits among those who had already served their sentence, as well as 26,000 of those who are currently imprisoned.

In April, the parliament also passed a general mobilization bill that seeks to reform the draft process and address the growing manpower shortage.