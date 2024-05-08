Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Parliament, Mobilization, Martial law, Military
Parliament approves extension of martial law

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 8, 2024 2:29 PM 1 min read
The flag of Ukraine flies in front of the building of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on Aug. 24, 2023, in Kyiv. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine's parliament voted on May 8 to approve a 90-day extension of martial law, said lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

President Volodymyr Zelensky first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The measure has been repeatedly extended since then.

The latest extension, which still must be signed by Zelensky, will run from May 14 to Aug. 11.

It was supported by 339 lawmakers, with none voting against it, Zhelezniak said.

Ukraine's parliament previously extended martial law and mobilization from Feb. 14 until May 14.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

In April, the parliament passed a bill updating the rules pertaining to mobilization as the country seeks to replenish the ranks of its Armed Forces.

This Week in Ukraine S2 E14 – Ukraine has a mobilization problem
Season 2 Episode 14 is dedicated to Ukraine’s struggles with mobilization. Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell.
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
