Lukashenko: ‘There will be no mobilization in Belarus’

September 23, 2022 1:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said that his government doesn’t plan to mobilize Belarusians, state-controlled news agency Belta reported on Sept. 23. However, Belarus regularly holds military drills to be able to respond to "possible threats and terrorist attacks," Belta reported, citing Lukashenko.

In an address on Sept. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization in an attempt to draw an additional 300,000 soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

The same day, State Secretary of Belarus' Security Council Aliaksandr Valfovich said mobilization in Belarus is unnecessary. "The people of Belarus and the country are mobilized as it is," Valfovich said following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

