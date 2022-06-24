Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Johnson: UK sets out new package of financial and military aid to Ukraine.

April 9, 2022 7:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
During a surprise visit to Kyiv on April 9, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the package a testament of the U.K.'s commitment to Ukraine's struggle "against Russia’s barbaric campaign."

The aid is in addition to the earlier announced $130 million package, which includes Starstreak air defense systems, NLAW anti-tank missiles, Javelin anti-tank systems and more.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called Johnson "a friend" and "one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion."

