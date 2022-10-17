Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Governor: Armed Russian proxies knock on doors, demand locals to 'vote' on joining Russia

September 23, 2022 3:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia's proxies in occupied Luhansk Oblast come to locals' houses accompanied by armed men and force them to take part in the pseudo-referendum on joining Russia, Serhii Haidai, the oblast governor, said on Sept. 23.

"If a person doesn't open the door, (Russian forces) threaten to break in. When a person ticks 'no' in the 'ballot,' they make notes," Haidai said. 

The governor added that the second purpose of this "door-to-door search" is to find fighting-age men to mobilize them later against Ukraine.

Russia's proxies in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts announced the start of pseudo-referendums on joining Russia on Sept. 23. For four days, "voting" will be held at people's homes "for security reasons," Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti wrote.

Kyiv warned that the illegal annexation votes would not change Ukraine's counteroffensive plans and there would be no peace talks in case these "referendums" take place.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok