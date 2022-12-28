Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine hits multiple Russian personnel concentration areas on Dec. 27

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 28, 2022 7:56 am
Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces have hit two ammunition depots, one control point and seven areas of concentration of Russian troops in the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

In their Dec. 28 update, the General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched at least one missile, and over 30 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure in the city of Kherson. Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have also repelled Russian attacks near 15 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The Ukrainian military also confirmed that their strike on Russia's positions near Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast on Dec. 26 left at least 50 soldiers dead. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

