externalCity council: Over 10,000 people may die from ‘diseases and intolerable living conditions’ in Mariupol in 2022.

May 11, 2022 1:29 pmby Oleg Sukhov
Up to 170,000 people currently remain in Mariupol, the city council said. The Russian occupiers have turned the city into a “medieval ghetto”, and the number of casualties is expected to be high there, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said. “Our people are under lethal threat," he said. "Therefore, a full evacuation of the city is needed.” The highly-fortified Azovstal steel plant, the only remaining pocket of resistance in Mariupol, is being stormed by Russian troops.

Oleg Sukhov
