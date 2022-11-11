Bloomberg: Russia is covertly checking its bomb shelters
November 11, 2022 1:22 am
Russian state workers are quietly checking basements and other shelters not used since Soviet times, people familiar with the efforts told Bloomberg. Inspections and cleanups of civil-defense facilities, which were commonly built in the basements of hospitals, apartment buildings, schools and government offices in the Soviet era, are taking place in cities across the country, sources told the journalists.
