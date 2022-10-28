Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Air Force: Russia runs out of missiles, stops attacking Ukraine's military bases

October 28, 2022 3:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Due to a shortage of high-precision weapons, Russia has changed its tactics in Ukraine, attacking only critical infrastructure sites – not military bases, according to Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

Russian forces still have many Soviet S-300 missiles, which it uses in the front-line areas, and Soviet Kh-22 missiles, Ihnat said. But as Russia's stock of Iskander ballistic missiles has run out, the Kremlin started trying to buy missiles from Iran and North Korea, according to Ihnat.

On Oct. 14, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Russian troops had used 1,235 out of 1,844 high-precision missiles since they started their all-out invasion in February

The Kyiv Independent news desk
