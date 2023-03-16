Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Air Force: Russia launched 32 missiles in Feb. 16 strike on Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 16, 2023 8:45 am
Ukrainian military downed 16 missiles in the early hours of Feb. 16 amid Russia's 15th mass missile strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. 

Ukraine's Air Force reported that a total of 32 missiles had been launched against Ukraine. 

Those included eight Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate in the Black Sea, twelve X-101/X-555 cruise missiles launched from two Tu-95 strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea, twelve X-22 cruise missiles launched from six Tu-22 long-range bombers from Russia's border Kursk Oblast, and two X-59 guided missiles from two Su-35 tactical aircraft from the Russian-occupied Melitopol area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

A number of X-22 rockets hit critical infrastructure objects in a number of regions. Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Lviv Oblast in the early hours of Feb. 16, according to regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi, while in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a woman was killed, and two other civilians were injured in Pavlohrad. 

