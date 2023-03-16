Air Force: Russia launched 32 missiles in Feb. 16 strike on Ukraine

Ukrainian military downed 16 missiles in the early hours of Feb. 16 amid Russia's 15th mass missile strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that a total of 32 missiles had been launched against Ukraine.

Those included eight Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate in the Black Sea, twelve X-101/X-555 cruise missiles launched from two Tu-95 strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea, twelve X-22 cruise missiles launched from six Tu-22 long-range bombers from Russia's border Kursk Oblast, and two X-59 guided missiles from two Su-35 tactical aircraft from the Russian-occupied Melitopol area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A number of X-22 rockets hit critical infrastructure objects in a number of regions. Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Lviv Oblast in the early hours of Feb. 16, according to regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi, while in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a woman was killed, and two other civilians were injured in Pavlohrad.