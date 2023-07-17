UN: 9,300 civilians have been killed by Russia's full-scale war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 9,300 civilians have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, UN Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at the UN Security Council meeting on July 17.

"According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, 9,287 civilians have been killed and 16,384 wounded, most of them by the fire of Russian troops," DiCarlo said, adding that this figure includes 537 killed and 1117 injured children.

DiCarlo emphasized that this figure represents only confirmed death and injuries, and that the actual number is likely much higher.

DiCarlo said that last year Ukraine "became the country with the largest number of killed and maimed children, " as well as the country with the highest number of shelling of schools and hospitals.

The OHCHR's June 19, 2023 assessment recorded 9,083 killed and 15,779 injured. Donetsk Oblast and Luhansk Oblast have suffered the most casualties of any other region.