Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Umerov postpones trip to France, attends artillery coalition event virtually

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2024 4:05 PM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov attends a joint press conference with Defense Minister of Latvia Andris Spruds in Kyiv on Dec. 12, 2023. (Kaniuka Ruslan / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov postponed his planned trip to France and participated in the "artillery coalition" virtually, the Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 18.

Umerov had planned to come to Paris on Jan. 18 to launch the event, which aims to strengthen the Ukrainian army's artillery capabilities.

The Defense Ministry said that the visit was postponed because Umerov needed to attend a meeting on Jan. 17 with the Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the top command and control body for all branches of Ukraine’s defense and security apparatus.

The Defense Ministry said that Deputy Minister Ivan Havryliuk represented the Ukrainian delegation in Paris and Umerov participated via video link.  

Umerov said in his opening address that Ukraine's army is facing an "extremely urgent" ammunition shortage and stressed the need for modern artillery.

"Russia vastly outnumbers us in daily artillery attacks. At different areas of the front and stages of hostilities, they fired 5-10 times more artillery shells than the Ukrainian forces."

"Strengthening our artillery capability is one of our key needs to win this war," Umerov said.

According to the Defense Ministry, "the teams of the Ukrainian and French ministries are also currently working on a new date for the visit" to France.

The "artillery coalition" event comes after France made several announcements in recent days about new weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

French arms manufacturers will produce 78 Caesar howitzers by the beginning of 2025 to supply them to Ukraine, the country's Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Jan. 18 in an interview for Le Parisien.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Jan. 16 that France will deliver 40 SCALP long-range missiles and other ordinance. Macron will also reportedly sign a bilateral military agreement in Kyiv in February.

The newly-appointed French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne visited Kyiv on Jan. 13, during which he discussed Ukraine's defense needs, including the joint production of drones and artillery, with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

F-16s for Ukraine: When will they arrive and what can they do?
The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion and is expected to finally start receiving this year. It’s a versatile workhorse of a jet that’s fought in dozens of wars and is
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:07 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person, and injuring the other two, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.