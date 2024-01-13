Skip to content
Zelensky, French foreign minister discuss joint drone production

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 13, 2024 10:08 PM 1 min read
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Jan. 13, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Jan. 13 that he discussed Ukraine's defense needs in his meeting with newly-appointed French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné.

Zelensky said they discussed joint production of drones and artillery and further strengthening of missile defense systems.

Séjourné, appointed as the French foreign minister on Jan. 11, made his inaugural trip abroad when he arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 13.

"It is very symbolic that the minister's first visit is to Ukraine and precisely at a time when Russia is trying various ways to increase attacks on Ukraine and bypass our missile defense systems," Zelensky said.

Zelensky and Séjourné also discussed Ukraine's progress on its proposed Peace Formula, according to the president.

France is set to host an "artillery coalition" conference in Paris later in January to strengthen the Ukrainian military.

France has provided Ukraine with military aid worth 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion), according to a report from the French parliament published in November 2023.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
