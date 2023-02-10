Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrenergo: Infrastructure hit across Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2023 10:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned transmission system operator, reports damages at several energy infrastructure sites overnight.

"We have damages on several high-voltage infrastructure sites in the eastern, western, and southern regions, which led to power outages in some areas," Ukrenergo's statement reads.

Russia has launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on the morning of Feb. 10 that several cruise missiles had been launched from Tu-95 strategic bombers. Local Telegram channels also reported the launches of Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea.

According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim, around 20 missiles were launched in the first wave.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.