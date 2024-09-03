Ukrenergo chief dismissed amid energy security concerns, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, was dismissed from his role on Sept. 2 on grounds of failing to safeguard energy facilities amid intensified Russian attacks, public broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing sources within the company.

Ukrenergo's Supervisory Board voted four to two to dismiss Kudrytskyi, Ukrainian media reported. The company subsequently appointed sitting board member Oleksiy Brekht as the interim head of Ukrenergo.

The dismissal comes after days of speculation over Kudrytskyi's future at the company.

Economic Pravda reported on Aug. 30, citing unnamed government sources and energy company contacts, that Kudrytskyi would face dismissal "in the near future" amid energy security concerns, as well as a corruption probe.

"Kudrytskyi is accused of improperly implementing previous decisions of the headquarters of the supreme commander-in-chief and poor protection of Ukrenergo facilities," the source told the media outlet.

The report follows a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian officials, where they discussed the energy situation, including the recent Russian attack and the construction of defense facilities.

Kudrytskyi is also facing a pre-trial investigation ordered by the High Anti-Corruption Court last month, related to alleged corruption.

Neither Ukrenergo, government officials, nor Kudrytskyi have commented on the dismissal.

Ahead of Ukrenergo's decision, Western organizations operating in Ukraine, including the European Union, sent a letter to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressing concern over the upcoming dismissal.

"Such an event could jeopardise our collective ability to support Ukrenergo and other priority measures of Ukraine's vital energy security," the letter stated.

Russia has repeatedly used mass attacks against Ukraine's energy grid to break the country's ability and resolve to fight off the invasion, first during the autumn-winter period of 2022-2023 and then again in the spring of 2024.

After a relative lull over the summer that gave Ukraine a chance to restore some of its capacity, Russia launched fresh attacks in the past few days, again necessitating restrictions on energy consumption.

The largest-ever aerial strike against Ukraine took place on Aug. 26 with Russia firing over 230 missiles and drones and yet again targeting energy infrastructure.